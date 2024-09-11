Alampur MLA Visits Flood-Affected Chinnonipalli Reservoir, Urges Expedited Work to Prevent Crop Damage

Gadwal: Alampur MLA Vijayudu, along with BRS District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya visited the Chinnonipalli Reservoir to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains. The unseasonal rains filled the reservoir before its construction was completed, with only 150 meters and four feet of embankment still left to be built. The MLA expressed concern that if the embankment breaks, it could lead to flooding in the nearby villages of Lingapuram, Kottapalli, and TT Doddi, causing significant damage to farmers' crops.

MLA Vijayudu assured the villagers that he had already spoken to the MLC, Collector, and Irrigation Department officials to ensure that the necessary works are completed without delay, preventing further issues for the local farmers. During his visit, he reviewed the progress of these works and once again requested the Collector, SE, and EE of the Irrigation Department to expedite the completion of the remaining embankment.

The MLA also highlighted another important issue regarding the *RDS Canal* link, which spans six kilometers from Chinnonipalli Reservoir to the RDS Canal near Sindhanur. He mentioned that earlier, MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy had proposed connecting the canal link to Chief Minister Revanth Reddyb, and a formal proposal had already been sent. During the visit, MLA Vijayudu discussed this matter with the Collector, seeking prompt action.

Chinnonipalli Reservoir, with a capacity of *1.5 TMC*, is expected to play a crucial role in linking to the RDS Canal. If water from Karnataka's RDS supply is unavailable, the reservoir could release water to the canal, benefiting the local communities. Alampur residents appealed to the MLA to ensure that this six-kilometer link canal is completed to secure their water needs.

During his visit, the MLA also examined damage caused by broken streams due to the recent rains, speaking to relevant officials to address the issue promptly.

Additionally, the MLA visited the government school in Thotti Nonni Doddi village, where he reviewed the basic infrastructure and the implementation of the midday meal scheme . He emphasized the need for immediate action by the Congress-led state government to provide essential facilities to the students.

The program saw the participation of several local leaders and officials, including former ZPTC Chinna Hanumantu, former Single Window Chairman Ramudu, Umesh Goud, and many others. They all pledged to support the development and welfare of the villagers.