Aleti Maheshwar Reddy Hits Back at CM Revanth Reddy Over Comments on Modi

Senior BJP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy has strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He warned Revanth Reddy against making "low-level" statements about Modi, stating that such actions would tarnish his reputation.

"Revanth, Be Careful" – Maheshwar Reddy

Speaking to the media, Maheshwar Reddy accused the Telangana CM of making derogatory comments about Modi just to protect his position. He claimed that Revanth Reddy was resorting to cheap political tactics instead of focusing on governance.

“If you continue to make false and offensive remarks against Modi, you will go down in history as a dishonorable leader,” Maheshwar Reddy cautioned. He further stated that the BJP would not remain silent and would teach Revanth Reddy a fitting lesson for his statements.

Political Tensions Rise

The war of words between Congress and BJP in Telangana is intensifying as both parties gear up for political battles. While Revanth Reddy has been vocal against the BJP-led central government, BJP leaders like Maheshwar Reddy are hitting back, warning of consequences.

With this heated exchange, political observers expect further confrontations between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in the coming days.