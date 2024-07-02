  • Menu
All 14 gates of Babli project lifted

All 14 gates of Babli project lifted
Nizamabad / Hyderabad: All 14 gates of the Babli project, constructed in Maharashtra and above the Sri Ramsagar Project (SRSP), have been lifted on Monday. As per the Supreme Court orders, the gates of the project would be opened till October 28.

The CWC (Central Water Commission) officials opened the gates in the presence of Telangana and Maharastra irrigation officials. The project was receiving the inflows of 0.2 TMC of water and the flows at Medigadda project station. Officials have made arrangements for the smooth flow of inflows at Medigadda as the temporary works were already in progress.

