Live
- Lipi.Game: Bridging cultural heritage with modern technology
- The essential role of entrepreneurship skills in student development
- Work hard, work smartly- You got to keep going
- Hyderabad: Four held in mobile snatching
- Health Minister bats for extensive debate on NEET
- Telangana Govt. Set to Release Job Calendar in Two Weeks
- Hyderabad: Man dies after car overturns on PVNR Expressway
- NEET ROW: Cops thwart students’ bid to besiege Raj Bhavan
- Book on new criminal laws released
- New laws evoke mixed reactions
Just In
All 14 gates of Babli project lifted
Highlights
Nizamabad / Hyderabad: All 14 gates of the Babli project, constructed in Maharashtra and above the Sri Ramsagar Project (SRSP), have been lifted on...
Nizamabad / Hyderabad: All 14 gates of the Babli project, constructed in Maharashtra and above the Sri Ramsagar Project (SRSP), have been lifted on Monday. As per the Supreme Court orders, the gates of the project would be opened till October 28.
The CWC (Central Water Commission) officials opened the gates in the presence of Telangana and Maharastra irrigation officials. The project was receiving the inflows of 0.2 TMC of water and the flows at Medigadda project station. Officials have made arrangements for the smooth flow of inflows at Medigadda as the temporary works were already in progress.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS