All arrangements have been made for Sharan Navaratri in Jogulamba temple....EO

The temple EO of Alampur Jogulamba temples Purandhar had explained in a Press meet,that all the arrangements for Sharan Navaratri celebrations have been completed.

He said that this is only one Shakti Peeta in entire Telangana state and people will come not only from the state but also surrounding states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for Devi Darshan from tomorrow onwards.

The Goddess Jogulamba will appear to the devotees in various adornments during this period of nine days .The rituals will be started from 15 th October with Ganesha Pooja ,Punahavachana,and Yagashala pravesha ,thus the Dasahora celebrations will starts on Sunday.

The marriage ceremony of Goddess Jogulamba and Bala brahmeswara (Kalyanotsavam)will be held on 20 th October.

On 22 nd the Chariot ceremony (Rathotsava) will be held and temple fair will be done.

And Dussehra(Vijaya dashami) festival will be celebrated in the entire state on 24 th October. On the same day Nadi harati will be performed in the morning and Teppotsavam (Boating ceremony) will be held at the night on the banks of Tunga Bhadra river.After that the festivities will end with lowering of the flag . The temple EO Purandar had assured that all arrangements have been done for the devotees.

