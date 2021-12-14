MLC polls counting today: All eyes on Karimnagar

Hyderabad: The results of biennial election to six MLC seats from Nalgonda, Khammam, Karimnagar, Medak and Adilabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) are set to be declared on Tuesday.

The TRS party is keen on the results of the Karimnagar Local Authority Constituency since it feels that some cross-voting could have taken place here from TRS in favour of the independent candidate and former mayor Ravinder Singh. Karimnagar LAC has registered the highest number of vote percentage of 99.47 per cent.

In Khammam district too, some cross-voting is said to have taken place in favour of Congress candidate R Nageshwara Rao despite the pink party keeping all its voters in different camps till the time of polling. The pink party is getting ready to crack the whip against those who had indulged in cross-voting.

Leaders said that TRS candidate in Nalgonda district SA Kotireddy is likely to get more votes than what TRS has. State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy is said to have lured several Congress voters before the elections.