All facilities will be provided in sports schools: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that all facilities will be provided in Karimnagar Sports School, vacant posts will be filled and coaches will be appointed.

He took part in National Sports Day celebrations organised at Karimnagar Regional Sports School under the aegis of District Youth and Sports Department on Thursday. The minister said that two sports schools have been sanctioned in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and one of them has been allotted to Karimnagar. Prabhakar suggested that a gallery should be set up in the sports school to show their history along with the portraits of those who have excelled in various sports at the national and international level. Officials were directed to take steps to establish a swimming pool in Karimnagar sports school. Different types of sports equipment needed by the athletes should be arranged in the sports school.

He wished the sportspersons of Karimnagar Sports School to excel at the national and international level. The minister interacted with the sportspersons and enquired about their required facilities. The staff was asked about the nutrition provided to them. After that, tracksuits and sports shoes were presented to the players. The students exhibited their skills in yoga, karate and gymnastics.

On the occasion of Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary, a portrait of Dhyan Chand was garlanded at the sports school. District Collector Pamela Satpathy, Additional Collector Prapool Desai, Municipal Commissioner Chahat Bajpai, RDO Maheshwar, DYSO Srinivas Goud, Sports School Principal Leelaprasad participated in this programme.