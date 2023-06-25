All parties need to provide assurance, courage to people of Manipur: BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Saturday said that all political parties have a responsibility to provide assurance and courage to the people of Manipur.

On behalf of the BRS, the senior leader attended an all-party meeting held at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Vinod said that during the Telangana movement, when they were in Delhi, the political parties and associations of North Eastern states used to meet them. He said that they had some knowledge on this topic. It is unfortunate that even after 75 years of independence, there were still clashes between castes, religions and races, he said. “We said in the all-party meeting that all political parties have a responsibility to provide assurance and courage to the people of Manipur,” said Vinod Kumar.

The BRS leader said that Meiteis were demanding that they should be included in STs. The Parliament has the right to include anyone in ST. But, the Manipur High Court has given a verdict to include Meiteis in STs within 4 weeks, which is against the constitution.