All-Party Committee Resolves to Reinstall Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Statue in Aiza Municipality

Resolution Passed in a Meeting with Leaders from Various Political and Social Organizations

A significant resolution was passed today in Aiza Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal District, during a meeting organized by the Ambedkar Reinstallation Committee. The meeting considered the opinions of the public, political parties, and social organizations, ultimately deciding to install Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in the middle of the road divider at the designated circle.

Leaders and Public Representatives Support the Resolution

The decision was made with the consent and cooperation of Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, and MLC Challa Venkata Ramireddy. Leaders emphasized that the reinstallation should be carried out with the participation of all social groups in Aiza Mandal.

Next Steps: Action Plan to Be Finalized on March 29, 2025

A follow-up meeting will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Aiza Market Yard, where a collective discussion will take place to finalize the action plan for the reinstallation process.

Widespread Participation in the Meeting

The meeting was attended by local residents, democratic activists, leaders of various social organizations, all-party committee members, leaders of different political parties, and representatives from caste-based organizations, all of whom expressed their support for the initiative.



