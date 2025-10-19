All-Party Leaders in Jogulamba Gadwal Vow to Continue Struggle Until 42% BC Reservations Are Implemented.

Gadwal: All-Party Leaders Thank Public for Supporting BC Reservation Bandh – Vow to Continue Struggle Until 42% Reservations Are Achieved

Leaders of various political parties and social organizations in Jogulamba Gadwal district extended heartfelt thanks to business owners, educational institutions, police personnel, political party leaders, organizations, and individuals who cooperated with the bandh held in support of 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs).

Speaking at a press conference organized at the Valmiki Community Hall in Gadwal on Sunday morning, district all-party leaders reaffirmed their determination to continue the fight until the Central Government implements 42% reservations for BCs.

They expressed concern that certain “misleading intellectuals” were attempting to create confusion among the public about the purpose of the bandh. The leaders clarified that the protest was not against any individual or party in the state but specifically against the Central BJP government, which they accused of deliberately blocking reservation policies for BCs.

They condemned the BJP for its “double standards,” pointing out that while the party opposes the reservation bill and ordinance at the Centre, it simultaneously extends support to BC protests in the state. “This hypocrisy shows the BJP’s deceitful politics,” they said.

The leaders criticized the “dictatorial attitude” of the BJP government for preventing the implementation of 42% BC reservations, vowing that the united front of all-party forces would continue to fight until justice is achieved. They questioned why the Central Government has failed to take a decision even after the Telangana State Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution supporting 42% BC reservations.

“How is it that there are no obstacles for EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) reservations, but hurdles arise only for BCs?” they asked, accusing the BJP of trying to undermine social justice with its casteist and upper-caste supremacy agenda.

The leaders demanded that the Constitution be amended to legally guarantee 42% reservations for BCs and that the decision be included in the Ninth Schedule to protect it from judicial challenges. They also alleged that the BJP was dividing people by avoiding a nationwide caste census, calling this a deliberate attempt to encourage social division and discrimination.

They accused the BJP of misusing constitutional and statutory positions by forcing officials to act like party workers, calling this “an anti-constitutional practice that endangers democracy.” They further criticized the Governor, alleging that she was acting as an “agent of the Central Government,” and blamed her refusal to approve the state’s BC reservation bill for the subsequent court stay order.

The leaders urged the people of Telangana to “teach the BJP a fitting lesson” for its hostility toward the state and its marginalized communities. They appealed to the Telangana State Government to unite all parties and launch indefinite protests in Delhi until the Centre agrees to implement 42% BC reservations.

They also stated that mere legal battles were insufficient and called upon the Congress-led state government to take strong political action to compel the Centre to concede to the rightful demand for reservations. They criticized the state government’s isolated efforts in seeking the Governor’s approval and insisted that the fight should be a collective political movement involving all parties and social organizations.

The leaders expressed their gratitude to the people of Jogulamba Gadwal district, business communities, the police department, electronic and print media representatives, student and youth organizations, and all social and political groups for their active cooperation in making the bandh a success.

They reiterated that the fight for justice has always been rooted in the people’s struggle and vowed to continue future movements against anti-people and anti-labor policies while working for the district’s overall development.

Prominent participants in the meeting included:

TRS State Leader Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu, BC Association State Secretary Madhusudan Babu, CPM and CPI District Secretaries Venkataswamy and B. Anjaneyulu, TJS District President Aluru Prakash Goud, Telangana Praja Front State Treasurer Shankar Prabhakar, Bahujan Rajya Samithi’s Valmiki Vinod Kumar, TRSV District Convener Pallayya, BRS leaders Ganjipeta Raju, Tower Mabbul, Srinivas, CPM District Committee Member Upper Narasimha, Congress Youth Leader Darur Ravi, and Telangana Praja Front members Naganna, Krishna, Kiran, Veerabhadrappa, Rajesh, Krishna, and Narasimha, among others.