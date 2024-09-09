All party leaders urge eco-friendly festivities

Gadwal: At the Ambedkar Statue Circle in Aija Municipality, leaders of the all-party committee visited Sri Sri Sri Lingamayya Swami Group Ganesh Clay idol, responding to the call of Thirumala Reddy, a BJP leader. They attended the puja ceremony and accepted the sacred offerings. On the occasion, the leaders called upon the public to shun PoP idols and adopt clay Ganesh idols and protect the environment. They urged everyone to install eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols and conduct worship with dedication and devotion.

Prominent attendees of the event included Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, KuruvaPallayya, Tagore Krishna, MoruguVeeresh, Ali, Taher, Printing Press Srikanth, Govindu, Vijayaraya Venkatesh, Narasimha, Bajari, Bharat, Lab Bhaskar Reddy, Prakash Shetty, Prabhakar, Mukkeranna, Hanumanthu, and Dandora Anjaneyulu, among others.