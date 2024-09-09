All party leaders urge eco-friendly festivities

Live
- Three cases of cyber blackmail registered
- Traffic signals, congestion increase in Bengaluru
- Cong leaders seem to be gear up for race to be CM, in case of leadership change in Karnataka
- Two thieves held, booty worth Rs 56 lakh recovered
- Mphasis and UWB collaborate to strengthen Bengaluru’s climate resilience
- Don’t sell lands, wait for hike in value: DK Shiva Kumar
- Long wait for metro services on Yellow Line continues
- Dy CM warns officials of action if potholes in Bengaluru not filled within deadline
- Public can reclaim lost items in Namma metro
- BBMP spends Rs 40 cr in 4 yrs
Just In
At the Ambedkar Statue Circle in Aija Municipality, leaders of the all-party committee visited Sri Sri Sri Lingamayya Swami Group Ganesh Clay idol, responding to the call of Thirumala Reddy, a BJP leader.
Gadwal: At the Ambedkar Statue Circle in Aija Municipality, leaders of the all-party committee visited Sri Sri Sri Lingamayya Swami Group Ganesh Clay idol, responding to the call of Thirumala Reddy, a BJP leader. They attended the puja ceremony and accepted the sacred offerings. On the occasion, the leaders called upon the public to shun PoP idols and adopt clay Ganesh idols and protect the environment. They urged everyone to install eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols and conduct worship with dedication and devotion.
Prominent attendees of the event included Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, KuruvaPallayya, Tagore Krishna, MoruguVeeresh, Ali, Taher, Printing Press Srikanth, Govindu, Vijayaraya Venkatesh, Narasimha, Bajari, Bharat, Lab Bhaskar Reddy, Prakash Shetty, Prabhakar, Mukkeranna, Hanumanthu, and Dandora Anjaneyulu, among others.