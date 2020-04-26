All praises for Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar on Saturday gave a PowerPoint presentation to the inter-ministerial team who visited the city from New Delhi.

According to official release, it's noted that, the Commissioner explained the team about various steps taken by the state government and police in order to counter the growing menace of Covid-19.

The CP also spoke at length about the pass system for motorists which police have been sanctioning and the changes which were made to issuance of passes as they were being misused.

Apart from that, the CP also spoke about the containment centers being managed by the police and GHMC in the city along with round-the-clock monitoring of traffic through the command center.

The inter-ministerial team which visited the CP's office and witnessed the presentation were in all praises for the city police for taking up such a huge task and handling it meticulously with perfection.