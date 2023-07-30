All projects filled to the brim: Pocharam

Kamareddy: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy visited the Nizamsagar Project in Nizamsagar Mandal of Kamareddy District on Saturday. He said that the project is full due to the abundant rains that have been falling across the state for the past few days.

The Speaker said that 15.03 tmcft of water is stored at the level of 14.045 feet in the Nizamsagar project. The rest of the flood is released into the Manjeera River below through floodgates. He explained that with the water currently in the project, 1.50 lakh acres in Ayakattu can be supplied comfortably even in the next season.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had assured that if there is no rain and water does not flow into the project, another 5 TMC of water required for monsoon cultivation will be provided through Konda Pochamma Sagar. The Speaker said that by the grace of God, abundant rains have fallen and plenty of water has entered the project.

He said that ever since KCR became the CM, Telangana state has been receiving abundant rains every year. It was revealed that ponds and projects are being filled and crops are growing abundantly. He said that the area under cultivation in the state has increased to 1.50 crore acres and the yield has increased to 3 crore tonnes. The Speaker said that if the remaining irrigation projects under construction are also completed, the grain production will increase to another crore tonnes.

The Speaker also interacted with the farmers and assured them that the government will take all necessary steps to ensure that they get adequate water for their crops. He also urged the farmers to make use of the available water resources efficiently.