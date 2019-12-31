All-round development our goal: KCR

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao showcased the efforts of the government to develop all parts of Telangana without showing any discrimination.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the CM said that the TRS government has been giving equal importance for development of all districts without any discrimination and without thinking as to which party represents the area.

This, he said, was the philosophy of the government since it feels that every inch of Telangana belongs to it and that it was the responsibility of the TRS government to ensure all-round development of the state which was badly discriminated by those who were in power in the united Andhra Pradesh.

The CM announced that the Siricilla Hills located on the banks of Godavari will be promoted as one of the best tourism spots on the lines of the famous Papikondalu in the old Khammam district.

During his one day visit to Karimangar district, the chief minister inspected Mid Manair Dam and offered special prayers at Vemulawada temple in Rajanna Siricilla district.

Taking pot shots at Congress and BJP, the chief minister said that leaders of both these parties were oblivious of technical and geographical knowledge about the irrigation sector in Telangana.

"Their only goal is to try and derive political advantage and hence they keep levelling baseless allegations against the government on Kaleshwaram project," he said.

Nearly 70 lakh to 80 lakh acres would be provided irrigation facility under the Kaleshwaram project alone and 20 to 30 lakh acres new ayacut would also be created additionally from the project which helps to increase groundwater levels.

Henceforth, the farmers will not have to wait for the rains and will have enough water for irrigation.

The Chief Minister said without SRSP, we are able to fill 50 tmc ft of water in Mid Manair and Lower Manair dams and extra 60 tmc ft of water can also be filled in the barrages through Kaleshwaram project.

In 2001, when, he started the party, he had dreamt of eradicating famine from the north Telangana region and the dream was now being fulfilled by Kaleshwaram project, he said. "Water will flow 365 days.

There are number of canals in the erstwhile Karimnagar district which were neglected by successive governments in the past.

Many people of Siricilla died of hunger. But after the formation of Telangana state several schemes were introduced for all the weaker sections even though they did not request us," he said.

He announced allocation of Rs 1,280 crore to Karimnagar district to construct 210 check dams for optimum utilisation of water from the local rivulets and instructed the authorities to complete the works before June.