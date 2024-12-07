All set for CM Revanth’s visit to Nalgonda today

Nalgonda: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Nalgonda district on Saturdayto inaugurate several projects and lay the foundation stones for development works. Among the key events is the inauguration of the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Project at Brahmana Vellemla in Narketpally Mandal, a scheme originally sanctioned by the late Chief Minister DrYS Rajasekhar Reddy.

This project, which provides irrigation water to 1 lakh acres, includes components such as the approach canal, tunnel, surge pool, pump house, trial run of motors, and the construction of the reservoir. The CM will unveil a pylon marking the commencement of water pumping into the reservoir.

At the same venue, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stones for three additional lift irrigation schemes in the Nalgonda constituency. Following this, CM Revanth Reddy will inaugurate Unit-2 of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant at Veerlapalem in Dameracherla Mandal, which has a power generation capacity of 4,000 MW.

In the evening, the CM will visit SLBC in Nalgonda town to inaugurate the newly constructed Medical College building. He will also lay the foundation stones for the Nursing College, library building, and other urban development works planned for the town. Later, the CM will address a public meeting at the SLBC Grounds.

In preparation for the CM’s visit, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy (Irrigation), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Roads and Buildings), Thummala Nageshwar Rao (District In-charge), and Ponnam Prabhakar (Transport) inspected the arrangements on Friday. They visited the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Dameracherla Mandal and reviewed the site of the pylon and reservoir at Brahmana Vellemla. Additionally, the ministers visited the Medical College and the public meeting venue at SLBC Grounds in Nalgonda, providing officials with key instructions.

The ministers urged people from all political affiliations to attend the public meeting in large numbers to make it a success.