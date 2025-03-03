Live
All Set for Intermediate Examinations in Telangana
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has completed preparations for the upcoming Intermediate examinations, which will commence tomorrow and continue until the 25th of this month.
A total of 9,96,971 students are set to appear for the exams across 1,532 examination centres in the state. To ensure smooth conduct, 29,992 invigilators have been deployed, along with 72 flying squads and 124 sitting squads for strict monitoring.
As part of enhanced security measures, CCTV cameras have been installed at all exam centres to prevent malpractices and ensure a fair examination process. The TSBIE has urged students to follow all guidelines and reach the centres on time. Authorities have assured that necessary arrangements have been made for a hassle-free examination period.