  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

All Set for Intermediate Examinations in Telangana

All Set for Intermediate Examinations in Telangana
x
Highlights

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has completed preparations for the upcoming Intermediate examinations, which will commence tomorrow and continue until the 25th of this month.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has completed preparations for the upcoming Intermediate examinations, which will commence tomorrow and continue until the 25th of this month.

A total of 9,96,971 students are set to appear for the exams across 1,532 examination centres in the state. To ensure smooth conduct, 29,992 invigilators have been deployed, along with 72 flying squads and 124 sitting squads for strict monitoring.

As part of enhanced security measures, CCTV cameras have been installed at all exam centres to prevent malpractices and ensure a fair examination process. The TSBIE has urged students to follow all guidelines and reach the centres on time. Authorities have assured that necessary arrangements have been made for a hassle-free examination period.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick