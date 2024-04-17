Live
All set for nomination filing process: DEO
The District Collector and Election Officer Dasari Harichandana has informed that candidates seeking to contest can file nominations from April 18. On Tuesday, she addressed a press conference at the Returning Officer’s chamber.
Nalgonda: The District Collector and Election Officer Dasari Harichandana has informed that candidates seeking to contest can filenominations from April 18. On Tuesday, she addressed a press conference at the Returning Officer’s chamber.
“Nominations will be received at the Returning Officer’s office in Nalgonda Collectorate from April 18 to April 25 from 11 am to 3 pm,” she said. “Nominations will not be accepted during holidays and the contesting candidates should fill all the details in Form 2a and file.
A candidate can file a maximum of four sets of nomination papers. Candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections are required to submit a security deposit of Rs 25,000 for general candidates and Rs 12,500 for SC and ST candidates as well as caste confirmation documents,” informed the Election Officer.
Chandana explained that a bank account should be opened at any national bank for managing the expenses of the election, the details of which should be submitted before the nomination.