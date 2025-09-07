Ganesh immersion held with devotional fervour

Kagaznagar: As the Ganesh Navaratri festivities concluded on Saturday, idols of Lord Ganesha installed across Kagaznagar town and villages of the mandal were taken out in grand processions for immersion. Devotees, led by Vinayaka Mandap committees, carried the idols amidst drum beats, traditional dances, and cultural performances.

Before the immersion, special pujas and homams were organized at various mandaps where the idols had been worshipped with great devotion for nine days. The idols were decorated and placed on specially adorned vehicles for the immersion procession towards Pedda Vaagu.

The municipal authorities made elaborate arrangements at the immersion site.

The celebrations turned the streets of the town and villages vibrant with the enthusiastic participation of children, youth, and women, who performed dances and kolatams throughout the processions.

MLC Dande Vittal, MLA Dr. Palvai Harish Babu, former MLA Koneru Konappa, and BSP State General Secretary Dr. R.S. Praveen Kumar organized special camps along the procession routes.

They offered prayers to the passing idols and distributed prasadam to devotees.

To ensure a peaceful and incident-free immersion, district police deployed heavy security and made strict arrangements across the town and mandal.