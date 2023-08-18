All time high applications sold for Wine Shops in Telangana

Telangana State Excise and Prohibition Department has received a whooping more than one lakh applications for the licensed liquor shops. The government raked in more than Rs 2000 crore from the sale of applications alone. On the last day on Friday alone, the Excise wing has received nearly 60,000 applications.



The draw of lots for selecting licensees will be held on August 21. The licensees will be selected for more than 2,600 wine shops in the state. The first installment of payment of retail shop excise tax is also fixed on the same day. Those who did not pay the amount, their license will be canceled. The newly selected wine shops will start receiving stocks from November 30 onwards and the stocks should be sold from December one onwards, officials said.