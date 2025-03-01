All waiting list pilgrims from TG selected for Haj-2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha expressed a warm welcome and congratulations to all the intending Haj pilgrims from Telangana State, including those listed under the waiting list, on their sacred journey to the Holy Land for Haj 2025. He informed that all the waiting list intending Haj pilgrims from Telangana state are selected.

After a gap of 19 years, all Haj pilgrims from Telangana will be embarking on their spiritual journey directly from the Hyderabad embarkation point for Haj-2025. The Haj pilgrims may avail the services of the State Haj volunteers on the following aspects: Problems on arrival at Jeddah airport, loss of baggage, mishandling of baggage at building, death cases, loss of money, how and where to exchange foreign exchange, building issues (such as water, gas, lift etc.), accidents, Madina moment, check-in during departure.