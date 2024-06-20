All welfare schemes will continue: Bhatti

Hyderabad: While emphasising that the present Congress government in the State will be utilising the loans much efficiently and in the long run will be supporting all the welfare schemes, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held that in contrast to earlier BRS government, the Congress government is going to generate wealth.

Addressing a media conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Bhatti said the Kaleshwaram project was constructed as per KCR’s own plan, ignoring engineers’ advice and hence it had collapsed. The repair works could begin only after the sand at the damaged section was cleared in Medigadda. He informed that after seeing the Union budget, the State budget would be formulated. The allocations in the State budget would be based on allocations made by the Centre.

On the power purchase issue, Bhatti said that when the former Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy repeatedly demanded judicial inquiry during the discussion on white paper on power purchases in the Assembly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy agreed. But why are they getting agitated now, he wondered. The information on party leaders who worked hard for bringing the party to power in the State is with the party high command, and soon posts would be allocated to them, he added.

The Deputy CM also said that they were committed to the farmers’ loan waiver and that no one should harbour any doubts. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also made this clear before the elections. “When the opposition carried a propaganda that the Rythu Bandhu amount would not be credited into farmers’ accounts, we proved them wrong,” he said.

Bhatti on the occasion of former AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, asserted that the State leadership would take forward Rahul Gandhi’s ideas and the path shown by him from the State Congress Committee to the village-level party worker. Reminding the media about Rahul Gandhi’s major initiative, the Bharat Jodo yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Manipur to Maharashtra, Bhatti said Rahul Gandhi desired that India should prosper with secularism and that the nation’s wealth and resources should belong to its citizens.