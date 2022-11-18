All You Need to Know About Ananthagiri Hills

With rich foliage on one side of the hills and pleasant breezes on the other, Ananthagiri Hills is the ideal spot to break the cycle of monotony. If you're tired of working at a desk, pack your bags and head to the lovely Ananthagiri waterfalls near by Hyderabad to relax in nature. In addition to the stunning views, the Ananthagiri Hills has a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Overall, this is an excellent location for a quiet weekend. Ananthagiri Hills have their own beauty: a huge stretch of lush green woods, breathtaking views, and ideal sites for trekking and adventure sports. You may camp out in the greenery and gaze at the sky at night, or you can get an adrenaline rush by taking a short hike over these hills.



Places to Visit Near Ananthagiri Waterfalls :

Godamguda View Point: One of the top viewpoints in the highlands to snap some breathtaking vistas.









Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple: This temple attracts visitors from all over the country because it combines religion with architecture.













Nagasamudram Lake: This lake offers kayaking, swimming, and boating at reasonable rates. It is one of the Ananthagiri Hills' recreational areas.









A trip to the Ananthagiri Hills is recommended for people of all ages, from families to groups of friends or couples. This location is ideal for escaping the sweltering heat of southern India.