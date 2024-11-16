Allegro R & D centre in city will generate 500 jobs: Min Sridhar

Hyderabad: Allegro Microsystems, a global leader in the manufacturing of magnetic sensors, semiconductors, and chips for the automotive and electric vehicle sectors, has decided to establish its Research and Development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad. IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced this development during a media briefing at the Secretariat following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Allegro representatives on Friday.

The Minister stated that the establishment of this R&D centre would create employment opportunities for 500 talented individuals. He expressed satisfaction that Allegro chose Hyderabad after being impressed by Telangana’s industry-friendly environment. He added that the government would provide full support to the company in setting up its R&D centre. Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that Allegro’s entry would give a significant boost to the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry in the state. He mentioned that the company’s chips are extensively used in signal design, verification, validation for electric vehicles, and robotic automation. Allegro is also a leader in battery management and power chip manufacturing for electric vehicles, collaborating with global giants such as BMW.

Participating in the event were Allegro Microsystems CEO Vineet Nargolwala, senior vice presidents Suman Narayan and Max Glover.

Minister Sridhar Babu assured that Telangana’s government would ensure a smooth setup process for the research centre, further cementing the state’s position as a preferred destination for technological innovation and industrial growth.