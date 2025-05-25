Live
Alleti vows to resolve issues at govt hospital
Nirmal" An x-ray centre was inaugurated at the government hospital in Narsapur on Saturday by MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy.Speaking on the occasion, he...
Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the frequent accidents along the national highway and pointed out that although the previous government had announced plans to upgrade the hospital to a 50-bed facility, that had not been implemented. He discussed the lack of basic amenities and staff shortages assuring that he would work with government officials to resolve these issues.
Later, he visited the paddy procurement centre in Narsapur where he examined the paddy affected by unseasonal rains.
He urged the government to purchase the wet paddy, expedite the procurement process, and take action against excessive weighing and rice mill deductions.
Accompanying him were MLA Nalla Indrakaran Reddy, Ravula Ramnath, Muthyam Reddy, Chandrakant, Mandal President Barkunta Narender, and local leaders.