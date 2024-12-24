Allu Arjun Appears Before Police in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun appeared before the Chikkadpally police this morning for questioning in connection with the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre. The police had issued a fresh notice asking him to be present at the station by 11 AM today. This comes after the High Court granted him four weeks of interim bail last week following his arrest in the case.

Allu Arjun, who is the 11th accused in the case, arrived at the Chikkadpally Police Station a short while ago. The questioning is being led by ACP Ramesh Kumar, alongside Central Zone DCPs, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police to Record Allu Arjun’s Statement

The police are expected to show footage of the stampede incident to the actor during the inquiry. Officials will record his statement to address key questions regarding the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

Questions to Address the Incident

The police are reportedly focusing on several critical aspects, including:

1. The necessity of organizing a procession near Sandhya Theatre.

2. Whether the management had advised against his visit to the theatre.

3. If the actor or his PR team obtained police permission for the event.

4. The role of his PR team in assessing and communicating the on-ground situation.

5. His awareness of the tragic death of Revathi due to the stampede.

Other questions aim to determine why precautionary measures were not taken and why the actor did not leave the venue when directed by the ACP.

Security Tightened at Police Station

In anticipation of the actor’s visit, the Chikkadpally Police Station was heavily guarded to manage crowds of fans and media personnel.

The stampede, which occurred during a promotional event for one of Allu Arjun’s films, resulted in injuries and the death of a woman named Revathi. The actor’s responses today are expected to shed light on the incident and its aftermath.