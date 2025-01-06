Allu Arjun visits Chikkadpally police station as part of bail conditions

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun on Sunday visited Chikkadpally police station, where a case was registered against him following the death of a woman in a stampede that occurred at the premiere of his latest movie, Pushpa-2.

He appeared before the police as part of his bail conditions. Allu Arjun, listed as accused no 11 in the case, was granted regular bail by a court on January 3. As per the court’s directives, the actor is required to appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months. The practice is to ensure that a suspect, the actor, did not go into hiding or absconding after obtaining bail.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the police at Chikkadpally police station and surrounding areas in view of the visit of the actor to the police station. The actor reached the police station in a car and went inside, and after some time, he left the police station.

Meanwhile, the police have issued a formal notice to Allu Arjun, advising against his planned visit to the hospital where the boy was undergoing treatment.

The police notice, issued by the SHO of the Ramgopalpet police station, expressed concerns over the heightened public interest surrounding the incident and the potential disruption to hospital operations. In view of the heightened public interest in this matter, and to ensure minimal disruption to the hospital’s operations and other patients, we recommend you reconsider this public visit, the notice stated.

The notice further mentioned that if Allu Arjun still intends to visit the hospital, his management should work closely with both the hospital authorities and the police. The police also advised the actor to maintain confidentiality about the visit to avoid any public or media gatherings at the hospital.

Following the notice, Allu Arjun decided to cancel his visit, which was originally planned for Sunday morning after his appearance at the Chikkadpally police station.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on December 14, and later the court granted regular bail on January 3.