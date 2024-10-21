Alphores students honoured for excelling in cricket competition

Karimnagar: “Cricket holds a special place in global sports, and many show interest in playing the game,” said Dr V Narender Reddy, chairman of Alphores educational institutions. He was speaking as the chief guest at a special felicitation ceremony organized for the students of Alphores e-Techno School, Kottapalli, who excelled in the state-level SGF cricket competitions and earned certificates of appreciation.

Dr Reddy expressed his happiness over the excellent performances of N Sumedh, a 9th Grade student, and N Pradyumna, an 8th Grade student, from the school, who earned certificates of appreciation for their outstanding performance in the state-level competitions held recently by the SGF in Jogulamba Gadwal district. He presented them with bouquets and wished them more success in the future.