Alphores’s Math Olympiad test conducted

Mancherial: In memory of Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Alphores Math Olympiad Test 2024 was organised by Alphores Educational Institutions on Sunday.

Dr V Narender Reddy, Head of Alphores Educational Institutions, attended as the chief guest and garlanded the portrait of Srinivasa Ramanujan and paid tributes. Speaking on the occasion, he praised Ramanujan for his interest in mathematics from his childhood and discovering many things in mathematics and writing a new chapter in mathematics.

He said that every student should strive like Ramanujan, follow his path, and move forward with the aim of creating miracles in mathematics and stand as an ideal.

He said that about

1840 students participated in this exam conducted in Mancherial district headquarters as well as Laxettipet and Chennur.