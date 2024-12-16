  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Alphores’s Math Olympiad test conducted

Alphores’s Math Olympiad test conducted
x
Highlights

In memory of Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Alphores Math Olympiad Test 2024 was organised by Alphores Educational Institutions on Sunday.

Mancherial: In memory of Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Alphores Math Olympiad Test 2024 was organised by Alphores Educational Institutions on Sunday.

Dr V Narender Reddy, Head of Alphores Educational Institutions, attended as the chief guest and garlanded the portrait of Srinivasa Ramanujan and paid tributes. Speaking on the occasion, he praised Ramanujan for his interest in mathematics from his childhood and discovering many things in mathematics and writing a new chapter in mathematics.

He said that every student should strive like Ramanujan, follow his path, and move forward with the aim of creating miracles in mathematics and stand as an ideal.

He said that about

1840 students participated in this exam conducted in Mancherial district headquarters as well as Laxettipet and Chennur.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick