Ambitious IT Towers to open in Mahbubnagar on May 6

Mahbubnagar: The ambitious IT towers project in Mahabubangar district is soon going to be inaugurated on May 6 by the hands of IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

As part of the preparations for the inauguration of the IT project in the district, Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud directed the concerned authorities to complete all the pending works and ensure all the final touch ups are completed on time and grand arrangements be made for the opening of the IT Towers in the district.

As part of the final makeover of the IT project in the district, the minister stressed on the road connectivity to the IT project from all sides. In view of this, the TSIIC officials are directed to construct a large front gate at the entrance connecting Hyderabad-Bangaluru National Highway 44, from where a 100 wide feet road will be linked to the IT towers.

The Minister also gave instructions to the district Collector G Ravi Nayak to ensure road connectivity works be taken at a speedier pace connecting the IT towers with the district headquarters. Earlier, the Excise minister took part in a review meeting with the TSIIC authorities directed them to make sure all the pending works are completed on time.

TSIIC Zonal Manager D. Ravi, deputy zonal manager Shyamsunder Reddy, prominent consultant Raj Kumar, construction company monopolists Narasimha, Rajasekhar Reddy, representatives of Amara Raja company Masood, Ravi Teja and others participated in the meeting with the minister.