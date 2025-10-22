Amid raging row, Surekha meets and greets CM to patch up things

Amidst a rift between State Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and her cabinet colleague, Revenue Minister P Srinivasa Reddy, a meeting between the woman Minister and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the Diwali festival on Monday at the latter’s residence raised political heat again.

It is learnt that Konda Surekha briefed the Chief Minister about her daughter’s controversial comments on the CM's brothers and also explained how the Medaram temple work contracts were given to others without her knowledge as the Endowments Minister. She brought to the attention of the Chief Minister that the Revenue Minister finalised the temple works tenders and transferred the same to the Roads and Buildings Department for the immediate release of funds.

Leaders said that the Chief Minister was serious about the entire episode of Konda Surekha’s OSDs alleged role in soliciting funds from the Deccan Cements company and her daughter’s allegations against his close aide Rohin Reddy in front of the media. The Minister has reportedly tendered apologies to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and assured that such incidents will not recur in the future.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and Konda Surekha also discussed increasing group politics in the old Warangal district. Senior leaders Kadium Srihari and district incharge minister P Srinivasa Reddy have locked horns with the Endowments Minister to show their dominance in district politics in recent times. Konda Surekha requested the Chief Minister to resolve the infighting between Ministers and leaders. She warned that the Congress will face consequences in the local body elections if the group politics continued in the district.