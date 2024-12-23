Amit Shah must tender apology

Nalgonda: District Congress Committee (DCC) President Kethavath Shankar Naik and Nalgonda town president Gummula Mohan Reddy demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately apologise to the nation for making inappropriate comments about Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Accompanied by Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, the duo emphasised at a press meet that the Indian Constitution is admired globally and that Dr Ambedkar is a personality the entire world respects much. They announced that a rally would be organised in Nalgonda on Monday from Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s camp office and to the Collectorate, where a memorandum would be submitted.

They informed that several Congress MLAs, party representatives, leaders, workers, and affiliated organizations would participate in the rally. Nalgonda Market Committee Chairman Jukuri Ramesh, Congress leaders Nandyala Veera Brahmananda Reddy, Pilli Ramesh Yadav, Kinnera Anji, Perla Eshwar, and others took part in the media meet.