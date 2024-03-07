Amit Shah to attend booth-level committee meet on March 12

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman said here on Wednesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend and interact with booth-level committees at a meeting on March 12 in the State. The party under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will form government for third time.

“People are giving rousing welcome to Modi whichever part of country he is visiting.” The Opposition is finding it tough to digest; false propaganda is being unleashed against the BJP. However its social media will counter such false narratives, he added.

‘The intolerance of the Congress and the regional parties made them stoop so low to resort to personal attacks on Modi raising issue of his family. ‘The country standing up to Modi and 140 crore people are his family. He is working hard for people for 18 hours. Despite being the CM thrice and the PM twice Modi does not even own a house for himself.” People understand how Modi has delivered even impossible and gave slogan of ‘Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar.”

The family-run parties are unable to digest the growing support of Modi and the BJP. While Congress MP Sonia Gandhi wants to make his son Rahul Gandi the PM; BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao wants his son or daughter to become the CM of Telangana. This has become a practice in all regional parties--from J&K to Tamil Nadu---working for their family interests.

He lashed at DMK leader Raja’s remarks against the country and Congress leaders in Karnataka raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans. Though forensic reports have brought facts to the fore, the Congress government in Karnataka is trying to suppress the issue without taking action.

The Congress and CM A Revanth Reddy have come to power promising six guarantees, besides several others. But, once in power the government is imposing conditions on extending Rs 2,500 financial assistance under the Mahalaskhmi scheme, free gas for Rs 500 and free power up to 200 units. There is no sign of promised ‘Rythu Bharosa’ of Rs 15,000 for farmers and Rs 12,000 for agriculture labourers.

Dr Laxman expressed doubts whether the promised guarantees would continue after the Parliament elections as the debt-ridden State can’t afford to implement them. He claimed that the BRS and Congress are working together mediated by the MIM.

Earlier, he visited a park in VST division in Musheerabad and inspected an open gym established by the local activists. Recalling the support and affection of Musheerabad people from where he had started his career, the MP said though he is in national politics, he will continue to stand for development of the Musheerabad constituency. He said Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for gyms in Ramnagar, Gandhinagar and Kawadiguda. The work will start soon.

He responded positively to requests by local corporators about the need to help two public schools in the constituency. Funds were released for conducting repair in schools and setting up an RO plant in government hospital. Though elected to the Rajya Sabha from UP, he assured to participate in development of Musheerabad. He recalled taking initiative for construction of houses for rickshaw-pullers and poor, pursued starting MMTs II phase with the PM. It has materialised; he will try to work for extension of services till Yadagirigutta.