Amit Shah to visit Telangana on March 12

Hyderabad: Riding high on the Modi wave in the North-East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Telangana on March 12.

According to sources, Shah will attend a meeting of party's intellectuals at Sangareddy. He will also meet State party leaders and give a direction on how to take forward the party and strengthen its base in the State.

It may be mentioned here that Shah was to visit Telangana, but twice his visits got postponed as he was busy in Parliament and other meetings. It was first said that he would come to Telangana on January 19. Later it was said he would come on February 13.