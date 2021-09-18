Amit Shah triggers bypoll frenzy

Nirmal: The BJP chose Telangana Liberation Day to launch a vitriolic attack against the TRS and kicked off the campaign for the Huzurabad by-election roping in Union Minister Amit Shah. It is learnt that they may invite more Union ministers as the poll date approaches after the Election Commission of India announces the dates.

Addressing an impressive big gathering at Veyi Udala Marri village in Nirmal district Amit Shah recalled the process of how Telangana got freedom from the Nizam's rule and the efforts made by the Iron Man of India Sardar Patel which was known as 'Operation Polo'. He said BJP was not scared of anyone, including Majlis and once it comes to power, it would officially celebrate September 17 as the Liberation Day in the State. This would happen in 2024, he said.

He said Telangana attained freedom 13 months after India's Independence. "We don't believe in the politics of appeasement," he said. Recalling the heroes of Telangana struggle Ramoji Gond, Komaram Bheem, Pandit Narendra, Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Poet Dasaradhi Rangachari and PV Narasimha Rao, Amit Shah reminded the Telangana Chief Minister about his promise of celebrating the Liberation Day.

"I came to remind the chief minister that when the Telangana agitation was on- he used to say we will officially celebrate Liberation Day on September 17."

"I was in Gujarat and used to hear the speeches of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who demanded the celebration of Liberation Day from the government. I want to ask him: Brother what has happened to your promise," he said.

"Karnataka and Maharashtra were celebrating their Liberation Days, what prevents him (KCR) from celebrating in Telangana? Whom is he afraid of? I wonder if he remembers the sacrifices of the innocent Tribals," he said.

For BJP, he said, welfare of tribals and poor was like a 'yagna' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We gave Jan Dhan bank account, houses, toilets, power, safe drinking water, Rs 5 lakh insurance under Ayushman Bharat and this will continue," said Shah. Shah said that the Praja Sangram Yatra would become the foundation for the BJP government in Telangana and added that the yatra would continue in 119 constituencies.

"The Sangram is for ending the government running on the crutch of Majlis and to end family rule. "Yahan keval pitaji, beta aur beti ki sarkar chal rahi hai'," Shah quipped. Stating that the Congress party had lost its existence in the entire country, Shah said that it cannot be an alternative to TRS. Even if the Congress becomes an alternative, it will do the same thing in fear of Majlis and no one can fight them like the BJP.

The BJP will end the 'Pariwarwad' in Telangana. He said BJP was against reservations based on religion. Shah introduced BJP leader Eatala Rajender and asked people to see that he wins with a huge majority. He alleged that the TRS believes it can win elections with money. There was a huge applause when Amit Shah called Rajender to come to the front and introduced him to the public.