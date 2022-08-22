Amit Shah's speech a bundle of lies: Jagadish Reddy

Suraypet: Reacting sharply to Union Minister Amit Shah's speech in munugodu on Sunday, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that his speech was a bundle of lies and baseless allegations.

Speaking to media persons in Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said Shah could not give answer to the question about the Centre's inability in allocateing Telangana share in Krishna water raised by CM KCR in Praja Divena Sabha held in Munugodu on Saturday.

The Center failed to implement the assurances made in AP Reorganization Act and added that both Modi and Shah do not have answers to promises made to Telangana during the bifurcation of AP and Telangana States, he asserted.

The speech of Amith Shah was the duplicate copy of allegations being made by BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay, he added.

Shah's remarks on TRS were of substandard quality and he degraded his status himself by making false comments on TRS, he stated.

His 20 minutes speech echoed with votes and seats only, he mocked.

He mentioned that Home Minister Amit Shah dashed expectations of people of Munugodu in his so-called speech.

Stating that Munugodu people will show their consciousness while electing their leader, he predicted that BJP will lost its deposit in forthcoming by-election. The people of Munugodu are getting ready to give fitting lesson to the BJP in the by-election, he added.