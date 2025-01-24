AMRUT 2.0 Drinking Water Supply Scheme Launched in Gadwal.

Gadwal : The AMRUT 2.0 Drinking Water Supply Scheme was formally inaugurated at Krishna Filter Bed in Nadi Agraharam, Gadwal town. The event witnessed the participation of prominent leaders, including Nagar Kurnool Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi, State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Sarita Tirupataiah, and Municipal Chairperson B.S. Keshav.

The leaders, along with senior Congress party members, councillors, and former councillors, jointly launched the scheme to provide clean and safe drinking water to the people of Gadwal town. The AMRUT 2.0 scheme is a significant initiative aimed at improving urban water supply and ensuring sustainable water management to meet the needs of the growing population.

During the inauguration, the leaders highlighted the importance of the project in addressing the drinking water challenges faced by the region. They assured the public that the Congress party remains committed to fulfilling the basic needs of the people and implementing welfare projects effectively.

A large number of senior Congress leaders, councillors, former councillors, party workers, and residents of the town attended the event, making it a grand success. The launch of this scheme marks a key milestone in ensuring access to safe drinking water for Gadwal's residents.



























