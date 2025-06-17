Ananthagiri: Ganja smuggling gang busted, 7 arrested

Ananthagiri (Suryapet): Ananthagiri police busted a ganja smuggling gang and arrested seven individuals involved in the illegal trade.

The arrests took place at the mandal headquarters as part of a targeted operation.

Addressing the media at the Kodad Rural Police Circle Office, DSP Sridhar Reddy shared the details of the case.

He stated that in two separate cases, police seized 2.4 kg of ganja and three mobile phones from the arrested individuals.

One accused is reported to be absconding; efforts are underway to apprehend him.

The police have registered the cases and are in the process of sending the accused to judicial remand. Commending the swift and efficient action of the police team, the DSP congratulated the officers involved in the operation.