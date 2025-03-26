Ancient Wells Under Threat: BJP Leaders Protest Against Encroachments in Gadwal

Gawal: Gadwal district is witnessing growing concerns over the illegal encroachment and destruction of ancient wells, which have historically served as vital water sources for the region. BJP leaders, led by district president Tapala Ram Anjaneyulu, submitted a petition to District Collector BM Santosh, demanding immediate action to protect the historic wells from being buried under unauthorized construction.

The Issue: Burial of an Ancient Well Near Ananta Function Hall

BJP leaders allege that an ancient well near the Ananta Function Hall in Gadwal town is being illegally filled with soil. The well, which has historical significance, is reportedly being buried using tippers to transport and dump soil, with approximately 90% of the well already covered. Despite repeated complaints, local authorities have allegedly turned a blind eye to the issue, raising suspicions of financial transactions benefiting encroachers.

Historical Importance of Gadwal’s Wells

BJP district president Tapala Ram Anjaneyulu highlighted that the Somandri kings once dug thousands of wells in the Nadigadda region for public use. These wells played a crucial role in providing drinking water and supporting agricultural needs.

He pointed out that during DK Aruna’s tenure, historical wells near the municipality, such as the Lingamma and Chokkamma wells, were restored and even utilized for religious purposes during the Gadwal Jathara Brahmotsavams. During summer, these wells served as recreational spots where people, including children, learned swimming, thereby reviving their traditional utility.

However, in recent years, these historic structures have come under threat due to rampant land encroachments by influential individuals backed by political connections.

Allegations of Land Encroachment

BJP leaders accused local politicians and ruling party leaders of not only allowing the burial of the ancient well but also illegally occupying over an acre of surrounding land, which could be worth crores of rupees. They suspect that land encroachment is being carried out with the silent approval of certain government officials.

They alleged that despite complaints to the concerned authorities, no action has been taken, further emboldening the encroachers. Instead of protecting these historical water bodies, officials are allegedly shielding those responsible for these illegal activities.

BJP’s Demands

The BJP leaders have put forth the following demands to the District Collector:

Immediate action against the encroachers – Officials must take strict legal action against those responsible for burying the ancient well and occupying the surrounding land.

Confiscation of Vehicles Involved – The tippers used to transport soil for filling the well should be seized.

Survey of Encroached Land – Revenue officials should conduct a survey of the well and its surrounding area to determine the extent of encroachment.

Protection of the Well & Restoration Efforts – The buried well should be excavated and restored to its original state.

Involvement of the Archaeology Department – The BJP urged the Archaeology Department to investigate the historical sites in Gadwal and allocate funds for their preservation.

BJP’s Warning and Public Outrage

The BJP leaders strongly condemned the encroachments and warned that if immediate action is not taken, they would escalate their protest. They called on the administration to safeguard the town’s historical structures and prevent further encroachments that harm public resources.

This issue has sparked outrage among the local population, who see these wells as an integral part of Gadwal’s heritage and a crucial water resource. Many fear that if such encroachments continue unchecked, the town will lose significant cultural and environmental assets.

Leaders Present at the Protest

Several BJP leaders participated in the protest, including district general secretary Ravi Kumar Ekbote, former Assembly candidate Baligera Shiva Reddy, district vice presidents Rajaka Narasimha and KK Reddy, town president Rajaka Jayashree, OBC Morcha district president Deva Das, IT Cell convenor Chittari Kiran, Mahila Morcha leader Swapna, former Parliament co-convenor Shyam Rao, Gadwal mandal president Srinivasulu, senior BJP leaders Bandala Pandu, Geeta Reddy, Dabbileti Narasimha, Mohan Reddy, Pandu, Vasu, Pasula Ramakrishna, Naresh Goud, Sridhar Goud, and others.

Conclusion

The fight to preserve Gadwal’s ancient wells has brought to light the pressing issue of historical site encroachments in Telangana. The BJP leaders have urged the administration to take swift action before these invaluable water sources and cultural landmarks are lost forever. The coming days will determine whether the district authorities heed these demands or whether further protests will ensue.