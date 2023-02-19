Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran handovers CMRF cheques to beneficiaries

Sangareddy: The Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Sunday handed over the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 5 lakh to 13 beneficiaries from his constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the Telangana government would always support poor people by releasing funds through CMRF.

Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a leader of the poor people, Kranthi Kiran said Rao would always come up with one scheme after another to help the poor and downtrodden in the State. The beneficiaries thanked the MLA and Chief Minister for their support.