Angry sarpanches ready to stop CM everywhere: Eatala

Hyderabad: The birth anniversary celebrations of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya were held at the State BJP office here on Wednesday. BJP MP Eatala Rajender paid tributes to his portrait on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said when CM Revanth Reddy was the PCC president, he had said the KCR government was ignoring village sarpanches and gram panchayats. “Revanth Reddy then said some 60 sarpanches had committed suicide due to non-payment of bills. Now though the Congress government returned to power, not a single word spoken by Revanth has been implemented,” he alleged. He demanded that the pending bills of sarpanches should be paid immediately. Etela Rajender said the pending bills should be cleared before Dussehra festival. “Otherwise, sarpanches are ready to stop the CM everywhere,” Rajender warned. He said the BJP would fully support the sarpanches’ agitation. He also questioned as to why elections were not being held even after seven months of completion of the tenure of sarpanches.

Claiming that garbage was piling up in all the villages, he alleged that the villages of the State had turned into graveyards due to their negligence by CM Revanth Reddy. He demanded that reservations should be announced immediately and sarpanch elections should be held.