Anil Kumar assumes charge as Kagaznagar FRO

Anil Kumar assumed charge as the Forest Range Officer (FRO) of Kagaznagar on Thursday.
Kagaznagar: Anil Kumar assumed charge as the Forest Range Officer (FRO) of Kagaznagar on Thursday.
Previously serving as the FRO of Penchikalpet, Anil Kumar was entrusted with additional responsibilities as the Kagaznagar FRO, following orders issued by senior officials of the Forest Department.
Meanwhile, Sashidhar Babu, who had been serving as the in-charge FRO, has been appointed as the Deputy Ranger of Vempalli.
Additionally, Rama Devi, who was serving as the Deputy Range Officer in the Kagaznagar Forest Range, has been suspended due to negligence in her duties, according to Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Sukhdev Bobade.
