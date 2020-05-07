Animals enjoy freedom during lockdown in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: Covid-19 has locked down human beings and gave freedom to wild animals, which are freely roaming on national highways passing through the Nallamalla forest. With no vehicular traffic on the roads passing through Nallamalla forest, a leopard was caught on the night vision cameras and CCTVs roaming freely on the road.



The forest officials are constantly monitoring the forest with CCTV cameras and making sure that the wild animals do not get infected with coronavirus.

District Forest Officer Jogi said there is no vehicular traffic on the road leading to Srisailam across the Nallamala forest during the month-long lockdown. This gave a chance to wild animals like leopards, tigers, deer, wild boar, bears etc to roam freely and fearlessly along the highways. He said that they are on constant watch for hunters, who will kill the animals.

In view of the summer, the forest authorities set up 750 water saucers and dug water pits in the forest.

According to the forest officer, there are 20 tigers, 103 cheetahs, 170 wild bears, 5,000 deer and thousands of wild dogs and wild boars. In addition to this, there are hundreds of monkeys, forest goats, peacocks, forest hens and other animals.