Anirudh Reddy’s ‘Praja Darbar’ sees enthusiastic participation

Jadcherla: In a dedicated effort to connect with the public and address their concerns, Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy organised a Praja Darbar programme at his camp office on Tuesday. This initiative allowed residents from various villages within the constituency to voice their grievances directly to the MLA, who pledged to resolve the issues by directing them to the relevant authorities.

Following the lead of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Praja Darbar programme in Hyderabad, Anirudh Reddy’s event witnessed an active participation of residents seeking intervention on a range of matters affecting their communities. The MLA expressed satisfaction with the substantial turnout, stating, “The programme conducted in our constituency today has received a positive response from the public. All the concerns raised will be duly communicated to the relevant authorities for prompt resolution.”

Noteworthy among the grievances were complaints of a shortage of medical staff in the government hospital. The MLA informed that he had already taken up the issue with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, who assured swift action to address the staffing concerns.

Addressing the issue of frequent accidents at Balanagar and Rajapur junctions, the MLA informed that he raised this concern with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging the construction of flyover bridges. The CM advised submitting letters of demand from the public, assuring that the matter would be pursued with the central government to obtain necessary approvals.

Furthermore, Anirudh Reddy expressed satisfaction that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pledged Rs 10 crore for the development of the constituency. He stated, “We will identify challenges faced by our constituency and utilise the allocated funds to address issues and initiate developmental projects as needed.”

Earlier in the day, MLA Anirudh Reddy participated in the auspicious Brahmotsavams at Parvatapur Maisamma in Nawabpet Mandal, seeking the blessings of the Goddess for the people of Jadcherla.