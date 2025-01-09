Anjaneyaswamy’s Shobhayatra organised

Asifabad: Senior BJP leaders Arigela Nageshwar Rao said that everyone should follow the path of dharma and get mental peace with a sense of devotion, thereby becoming worthy of God’s grace. He participated in the Anjaneyaswamy Shobhayatra organised under the auspices of the Bhajan Committee here on Wednesday.

The procession that started from Saibaba Temple in the town, concluded at Kodanda Ram Temple in Jannakapur. After that, puja was performed at the Rama temple. Speaking on this occasion, they said that everyone should develop a sense of service in life and should practice devotion to God. He said that mental peace could be achieved through special bhajan programmes in temples of villages in each manda, by performing bhajans. Children should also be taught the sense of devotion.

Mancherial Bhajan Committee chairman Durishetti Venkata Chari, former MP Mallikarjun, Maturi Jayaraj, Dattatri (Datthu) Ayyagaru, Mitta Tirupati, Gopal, Soma Madanaiah, CH Ashok, Ramesh Chari, Mahesh Ayyagaru, CH Mahesh, Nagesh, devotees and others participated in this programme.