Annapurna Devi Darshan at Vasavi Temple During Sharannavaratri.

- 1st T20I: Mayank Yadav, Nitish Reddy handed debuts as India opt to bowl against Bangladesh
- Gowri's Jewellery Announces Exclusive Bridal Exhibition from October 5th to October 8th
- Real Madrid extend Carvajal's contract despite ACL injury setback
- Questioning reliability of Exit Polls: A closer look at their history of inaccuracy in elections
- Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 on Monday
- Vigil in Sydney marks first Oct 7 commemoration ceremony
- We've tried to maintain consistency in selection: Shan Masood on Multan Test playing 11
- Minor's rape & murder: Calcutta HC orders victim's autopsy at a Central hospital, judicial magistrate's presence
- CM Stalin to inaugurate Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai tomorrow
- Indian Navy's training ships arrive in Oman
Nagar Kurnool: As part of the Devi Sharannavaratri celebrations, the goddess appeared in the form of Annapurna Devi at the Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple in the district center of Nagarkurnool. The fourth day of the festivities was celebrated with grandeur. The district judge Sabitha and junior civil judge Mounika, along with their families, attended the temple as chief guests and performed special poojas.
The temple authorities warmly honored the guests, and a large number of women participated in the poojas, following which they distributed teertha prasad to the attendees. The temple’s festival committee is organizing various programs every day as part of the celebrations.
