Annapurna Devi Darshan at Vasavi Temple During Sharannavaratri.

Nagar Kurnool: As part of the Devi Sharannavaratri celebrations, the goddess appeared in the form of Annapurna Devi at the Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple in the district center of Nagarkurnool. The fourth day of the festivities was celebrated with grandeur. The district judge Sabitha and junior civil judge Mounika, along with their families, attended the temple as chief guests and performed special poojas.

The temple authorities warmly honored the guests, and a large number of women participated in the poojas, following which they distributed teertha prasad to the attendees. The temple’s festival committee is organizing various programs every day as part of the celebrations.