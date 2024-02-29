Annual webinar on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 begins at CDM

Secunderabad: The College of Defence Management (CDM), a premier tri-service training institution of the armed forces, commenced its national webinar on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047: Envisioning Economy, Society and Security’ here on Tuesday. The webinar, an annual event at the college, focuses on contemporary issues of leadership, strategy, management and national security.

The chief of integrated staff to the chairman, chiefs of the staff committee (CISC), Lt- Gen. JP Mathew, delivering the keynote address, stressed the vision of Viksit Bharat, as a prosperous nation, in harmony with both modern infrastructure and nature, and giving opportunities for all citizens of all regions to reach their potential. He said the country must transition from a largely agrarian, informal economy to one based on services, advanced manufacturing, technology and knowledge. ‘Equally important is the need to harness the potential of the five springboards--green economy, technology leadership, skills for the 21st century, demographic dividend and sectors of tomorrow.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Dutt, the CDM commandant, in his opening address brought out the relevance of the event in its mission of developing strategic management thought and competencies in mid-level armed forces officers for the last five decades. Since 1976, 27 national seminars on subjects of contemporary relevance in strategic domain have been conducted as a keystone event in the college.

The webinar will focus on discussing some fundamental questions about the economy, society, and security that the country should aspire for as a developed nation in 2047 and its sustenance beyond. It will seek to focus on vision of “India@2047 as a developed, value-based and comprehensively secure nation”.

Planned over three plenary sessions, session one will deliberate on the economy, to include strategies for promoting ethics in enterprises, balancing economic development with environmental sustainability, and transforming the eco-system for fundamental research. Session two will delve into the critical areas of societal values, education reforms and role of citizens in shaping future towards 'Amrit Kaal.' The final session schedule tomorrow will focus on emerging world order and security architecture, India’s political vision as a global power and developing military for guarding security interests.

Eminent speakers R Ravikumar, Dr Shamika Ravi, Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Prof Varun Sahni, Dr N Ganesh Rao, DB Venkatesh, Pankaj Saran, Vice Adm Pradeep Chauhan (retd) and Lt-Gen. Raj Shukla (retd) will address the future leaders from the tri-services and several other military and academic institutes pan India in webinar mode, over next two days.