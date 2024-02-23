Another student ends life at IIIT Basara

Basara: A tragedy took place in Basara IIIT of Nirmal district. Shirisha (17), a first year student of PUC, committed suicide. Police say that her suicide was due to a love affair. This tragic incident took place on Thursday. According to the details of the police, Tenugu Shirisha from Manuru Mandal Davvur of Sangareddy District is studying PUC 1st year in IIIT. Sirisha left her home on Wednesday and reached the university on Thursday. On the same night, she committed suicide by hanging herself in her room (room no. 117) in the hostel. The observed hostel staff rushed the girl to the campus health center. The doctors examined there confirmed that the girl had already died. Officials said that Sirisha's body was shifted to Nirmal Government Hospital. Campus sources say that the student committed suicide due to personal reasons. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and inspected Sirisha's room. The suicide note found in the room was seized and her parents were informed.

Many things have been revealed in the suicide note written by Sirisha. The letter states that Akash, the brother-in-law whom she loved dearly, committed suicide recently. The letter stated that she committed suicide as she could not bear the death of her brother-in-law Akash. “I know this is wrong. I'm sorry. Know that you will suffer. But life without brother-in-law is empty for me forever. That's why I'm going to him. Don't leave those responsible for the death of the brother-in-law. Also fulfill my last wish. I didn't even see him for the last time after my brother-in-law died. So cremate me where you cremated him. This is my last wish. Please dad We couldn't be together anyway when we were alive. At least we will be together after death. I am not dying of fear of anyone. I want brother-in-law love. I can't live without my brother-in-law. You and mom mean a lot to me, brother-in-law as well as father. Take good care of my brother. Be careful mom,” wrote Shirisha in the suicide note.

Seeing the suicide note written by the daughter, the parents wept bitterly. The way they lamented that if they had known this matter, they would have protected their daughter like an eyeball.Another student ends life at IIIT Basara

Sources say that student took extreme step due to personal reasons

Basara: A tragedy took place in Basara IIIT of Nirmal district. Shirisha (17), a first year student of PUC, committed suicide. Police say that her suicide was due to a love affair. This tragic incident took place on Thursday. According to the details of the police, Tenugu Shirisha from Manuru Mandal Davvur of Sangareddy District is studying PUC 1st year in IIIT. Sirisha left her home on Wednesday and reached the university on Thursday. On the same night, she committed suicide by hanging herself in her room (room no. 117) in the hostel. The observed hostel staff rushed the girl to the campus health center. The doctors examined there confirmed that the girl had already died. Officials said that Sirisha's body was shifted to Nirmal Government Hospital. Campus sources say that the student committed suicide due to personal reasons. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and inspected Sirisha's room. The suicide note found in the room was seized and her parents were informed.

Many things have been revealed in the suicide note written by Sirisha. The letter states that Akash, the brother-in-law whom she loved dearly, committed suicide recently. The letter stated that she committed suicide as she could not bear the death of her brother-in-law Akash. “I know this is wrong. I'm sorry. Know that you will suffer. But life without brother-in-law is empty for me forever. That's why I'm going to him. Don't leave those responsible for the death of the brother-in-law. Also fulfill my last wish. I didn't even see him for the last time after my brother-in-law died. So cremate me where you cremated him. This is my last wish. Please dad We couldn't be together anyway when we were alive. At least we will be together after death. I am not dying of fear of anyone. I want brother-in-law love. I can't live without my brother-in-law. You and mom mean a lot to me, brother-in-law as well as father. Take good care of my brother. Be careful mom,” wrote Shirisha in the suicide note.

Seeing the suicide note written by the daughter, the parents wept bitterly. The way they lamented that if they had known this matter, they would have protected their daughter like an eyeball.