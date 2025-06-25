Anti-drug awareness programme held at Sultan-ul-Uloom jr college

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) conducted an Anti-Drug Awareness Programme at Sultan-ul-Uloom Junior College, Banjara Hills. The initiative aimed to educate students on the dangers of narcotic substances and to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

During the programme, Y V S Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Task Force/H-NEW, addressed the gathering. He enlightened the students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and provided guidance on how to avoid such influences within educational institutions.

The DCP explained how drug abuse can jeopardise students’ bright futures and highlighted the legal consequences they may face. Additionally, the DCP advised students against falling prey to drugs and urged them to avoid friendships that encourage substance abuse.

Dr Anupama Koneru, In-Charge and Principal, along with the management of Sultan-ul-Uloom Junior College, Banjara Hills, appreciated the initiative of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW). They stated that such programmes are crucial in empowering students to make informed decisions, understand the consequences of drug abuse, and build healthy lifestyles.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) reaffirmed its commitment to conducting regular awareness drives in educational institutions to safeguard youth from the menace of drugs and to contribute to making Hyderabad a drug-free city.