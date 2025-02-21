Antique Coin,Cones and shells Exhibition Inaugurated by Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar

Nagarkurnool : An antique coin exhibition was organized on Friday at the Government Arts & Commerce PG Degree College in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. Nagarkurnool Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the exhibition.

During the event, Additional SP Rameshwar closely examined the ancient coins, Cones and Shells displayed at the exhibition. He inquired about their origins, the regions they were collected from, and the historical periods they belonged to. Assistant Professor of History, Dr. Dharma, provided detailed insights into the coins.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP Rameshwar expressed his appreciation for organizing such exhibitions, emphasizing that they provide students with a valuable opportunity to learn about the significance and uniqueness of ancient coins. He highlighted the importance of studying history and understanding past experiences to shape the present and future.

He urged students never to forget history, respect it, and learn from it. He also stressed that in today’s modern world, it is essential to understand past lifestyles and experiences to make informed decisions for the future.

The event was attended by College Principal Y. Krishnaiah, Vice Principal, Dr. Dharma, History Assistent Professor Hajira parveen faculty members, staff, and students.



































