AP CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to go to Delhi on July 4
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to go to New Delhi on July 4 evening.
It is learnt that during his two day stay in Delhi, Jagan may meet Prime Minister on July 5. He will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers including Jal Shakti Gajendra Shekawat and Nirmala Seetharaman.
While speculations are on in social media that YSRCP may join NDA as a partner, YSRCP leaders have denied any such move.
