  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

AP CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to go to Delhi on July 4

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy
x

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to go to New Delhi on July 4 evening.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to go to New Delhi on July 4 evening.

It is learnt that during his two day stay in Delhi, Jagan may meet Prime Minister on July 5. He will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers including Jal Shakti Gajendra Shekawat and Nirmala Seetharaman.

While speculations are on in social media that YSRCP may join NDA as a partner, YSRCP leaders have denied any such move.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X