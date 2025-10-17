AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Hosts ‘Deepavali Milan’ celebrations

As part of the celebrations for the upcoming Dhanteras and Diwali festivals, AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Limited hosted a festive gathering ‘Deepavali Milan’ at its Head Office, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, on October 15..

The event was graced by the Ramesh Kumar Bung, Chairman of the Bank, Laxminarayan Rathi, Vice-Chairman, other members of the Board of Directors, Ramdev Bhutada, Chairman – Board of Management and members of the Board of Management. Families of the Board of Directors, senior executives and esteemed customers also attended, fostering a warm and inclusive atmosphere that reflected the spirit of togetherness and festive cheer.

V Arvind, Managing Director & CEO, welcomed the gathering. The programme commenced with the felicitation of the Directors on the Board, members of the Board of Management and their families.

The evening featured lively musical performances, the exchange of pleasantries and Diwali greetings, adding a vibrant and memorable touch to the celebration.